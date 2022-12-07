Additional Items Marked Classified Found in Trump Storage Unit

A search for documents carried out at the behest of former President Donald Trump's attorneys turned up two documents with classified markings at a Florida storage facility, two people familiar with the documents told NBC News.

The documents were found recently in a facility not far from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and were turned over to the FBI, the sources said, confirming a report published Wednesday in The Washington Post.

The find comes almost four months after FBI agents executed a search warrant at Trump's Florida residence and found over 100 documents with classification markings, including some that were marked top secret.

The search warrant, obtained by NBC News, for the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump says 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked top secret, were removed.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.