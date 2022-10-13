gun violence

Officials: N. Carolina Shooting Suspect Arrested, 4 Wounded

Police advised area residents to stay in their homes as events unfolded

By Hannah Schoenbaum

Police respond to a shooting in a Raleigh, North Carolina neighborhood where an off-duty officer was killed on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
WRAL

North Carolina city officials say that a suspect has been arrested after a shooting that wounded at least four people.

The city of Knightdale said in a tweet Thursday night that a suspect had been captured after the shooting in a nearby part of neighboring Raleigh.

The shooting drew numerous police to the scene.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story is below.

Multiple people were wounded Thursday evening in what authorities described as an “active shooting” in a residential neighborhood of Raleigh, North Carolina.

“State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe,” Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted.

The Raleigh Police Department said it was “on the scene of an active shooting” in a statement via Twitter, and advised residents in multiple neighborhoods to stay inside their homes.

Police closed off several streets in the area, and numerous law enforcement vehicles could be seen parked both in the street and in driveways of two-story homes. The neighborhood borders the Neuse River Greenway Trail, and is about 9 miles (14 kilometers) northeast of Raleigh's downtown.

At least three people connected to the shooting were being treated Thursday evening at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, but no other information was immediately available, hospital spokesperson Deb Laughery said.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

This article tagged under:

gun violence
