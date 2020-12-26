3 Killed, 3 Others Injured in Shooting at Illinois Bowling Alley; 1 in Custody

Three people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a shooting Saturday night at a Rockford, Illinois bowling alley, police said.

Video from WREX, the NBC affiliate in Rockford, showed police tape surrounding Don Carter Lanes, 4007 E. State St.

A “person of interest” was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference. He said two of those who were shot were teenagers.

O’Shea did not immediately release additional information about the victims or the person who was taken into custody. He described the scene as contained and said he did not think any officers fired their weapons while apprehending the person of interest.

Officers from multiple agencies including the Rockford Police Department and the Illinois State Police on the scene.

Active shooter investigation near Don Carter Lanes on E. State Street. Avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 27, 2020

While the incident remains under investigation, police said the shooting was random.

The Rockford Register Star reported that 2020 has been the city’s deadliest year for homicides, according to records that date back to 1965. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996.