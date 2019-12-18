American Civil Liberties Union

ACLU Sues CBP Over ‘Highly Secretive’ Teams Detaining Travelers

The ACLU sued CBP Wednesday to release records concerning units they say are deployed at airports to “target, detain and interrogate innocent travelers”

David McKnew/Getty Images

The American Civil Liberties Union and other civil rights groups sued Customs and Border Protection Wednesday to release records concerning units they say are deployed at airports to “target, detain and interrogate innocent travelers,” NBC News reports.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit Wednesday calling for CBP to release records about its Tactical Terrorism Response Teams, which the civil rights group described as “highly secretive units” which operate at airports and U.S. ports of entry to detain, question and deny entry to people “with valid travel documents who present no security risk.”

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, said TTRT officers can target travelers who do not present a security risk “but may hold information or have a connection to individuals of interest to the U.S. government.”

The ACLU was joined by CUNY Law School's Creating Law Enforcement Accountability and Responsibility project and the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation in the suit.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

American Civil Liberties Union
