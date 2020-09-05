KENTUCKY DERBY

Racial Justice Protesters, Armed Militia Groups Demonstrate Outside Kentucky Derby

Thousands of demonstrators were expected to stage a peaceful march to demand justice for Breonna Taylor

Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Protesters for racial justice and counterprotesters from armed white militia groups confronted each other in Louisville on Saturday ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

The confrontation at Jefferson Square Park in the Kentucky city came amid a large police presence, including by the state National Guard and state police.

Thousands of demonstrators have been expected to stage a peaceful march outside of Churchill Downs during the the Kentucky Derby to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was killed during a police raid in her home in March.

The confrontation appeared tense but was mostly peaceful. It was broken up with the arrival of police in riot gear.

