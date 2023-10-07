Mexico

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake shakes southern Mexico, setting off alarms in Mexico City

There were no immediate reports of any damage

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico Friday night, setting off alarms as far away as Mexico City, but without immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred shortly after 11 p.m. local time near the town of Matias Romero in the southern state of Oaxaca. It was at a depth of 67 miles (108 kilometers).

Oaxaca state’s civil defense agency said it was monitoring for reports of damage.

Strong shaking was felt in Oaxaca's capital.

The temblor triggered seismic alarms in Mexico City, driving residents into the streets, but in most areas shaking was not felt.

