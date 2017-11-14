Witness: Navy SEAL Said He 'Choked' Green Beret Who Died - NBC4 Washington
OLY-DC
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Witness: Navy SEAL Said He 'Choked' Green Beret Who Died

The group was trying to "get back" at Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar, a witness said

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Witness: Navy SEAL Said He 'Choked' Green Beret Who Died
    AFP/Getty Images, File
    A file photo taken on March 21, 2017 shows the N'golonina district and Niger river in Malian capital Bamako.

    One of the Navy SEALs being investigated in the death of a Green Beret in Africa told a witness that he "choked [him] out" in the pre-dawn hours of June 4 and that he and another SEAL were out "to get back" at the victim for a perceived offense that night, according to documents from an Army investigation obtained by NBC News.

    Navy SEAL Tony DeDolph, 38, initially told investigators that he was wrestling with Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar in Melgar's room at 4 a.m. when fellow SEAL Adamcranston Matthews entered the room. Then, according to DeDolph and Matthews, the three fell onto Melgar's bed, with Matthews on top of Melgar. Once the SEALs got off of Melgar, according to the account they gave investigators, they realized he wasn't breathing and attempted CPR and tried to open up an air path in his throat.

    But a third witness told investigators that DeDolph and Matthews were among several individuals who were upset with Melgar "after they felt he intentionally tried to evade them while he was driving to a party." After Melgar's death, according to the document, "DeDolph admitted to the witness that he 'choked Logan out.'" 

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices