This Sept. 16, 2017, photo provided by Brianne Bueno shows the home of Beatrice and Dominique Gerard, which was damaged by flooding during Hurricane Harvey In Angleton, Texas.

More than two months after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, families are still living in single motel rooms or in tents next to their destroyed homes, NBC News reported.

Harvey hit the 2,300-square-foot home of Jimmy Kendrick, the mayor of Fulton, hard, and now he’s confined to his living room and kitchen because the roof is leaking.

"All I got in my home is a TV that churns out bad news and a chair I watch it in," Kendrick told NBC News. "I walk out of my chair and my wife and I sleep on a mattress on the floor behind it."

Multiple mayors and county officials on Texas’s southeast coast described untenable housing situations at a Texas House Appropriations Committee hearing on Wednesday, emphasizing the needs of small communities far from the national gaze aimed at Houston.

