Several People Killed in Texas Church Shooting: Official

A gunman opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday morning, killing several people and injuring at least 15, sources told NBC News.

A senior law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told NBC News that a single gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church, injuring at least 15 people and killing several others.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said the shooter was killed after the shooting, The Wilson County News reported. It was not immediately clear how the shooter was taken down.

Paul W. Pfeil, a Wilson County commissioner, told the New York Times that more than 20 people had been killed in the shooting. Pfeil did not know the exact number of those killed, but said it was "more than 20," according to the paper.



Carrie Matula, who was at a gas station about 50 yards away from the church, told MSNBC that she heard what sounded like "semi-automatic" gunfire erupt at about 11:30 a.m.

"It was rapid fire," Matula said. "It was just boom, boom, boom."

President Donald Trump, who is in Asia, responded to the shooting on Twitter. "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas," Trump wrote. "The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."

Law enforcement agents from the FBI and the ATF were heading to the scene Sunday, officials told NBC.

Sutherland Springs, a community of about 400 people, is about 20 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also responded to the shooting on Twitter Sunday, writing: "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon."

