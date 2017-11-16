The man had a bag containing the cash that was stolen while he was visiting his son to bring him money, police say. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 6 hours ago)

Police are looking for the thieves who stole a book bag containing $190,000 in cash from a man visiting New York City from Africa to bring money to his family, authorities say.

Police said the 46-year-old man was walking down the stairs at a walk-up in Claremont Village in the Bronx on Nov. 7 when the two muggers struck.

Surveillance footage from the attack shows one of the two attackers passing the man as if he were going up the stairs as the other hangs back at the bottom of the landing. Then, one of the men yanks the 46-year-old's arm and pulls him up the stairs.

The other attacker then runs after their mark and grabs him by the neck, pulling the victim back down the stairs. The three men all then tussle over a book bag containing the gargantuan sum before one of the muggers pulls it from the 46-year-old's grasp.

That man then takes off running out the front door as the other mugger holds the victim in a headlock. After a few seconds, the second mugger can be seen running away.

Police said the man was visiting his son from Africa and usually brings along large amounts of money to give to his family. However, it's unclear if the suspects were aware he had a large amount of cash on him at the time.

The man was not seriously injured in the attack, according to police.

Anyone with information on the men should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.