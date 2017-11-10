Fraternity Shuts Down FSU Chapter After Pledge Death

Florida State University is imposing an indefinite interim suspension on all fraternities and sororities following the death of student Andrew Coffey.

The national leadership of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity said it has immediately shut down its Florida State University chapter after a pledge died in what officials described as an all-night drinking binge.

The decision comes a week after the death of 20-year-old Andrew Coffey. The results of an autopsy to determine a cause of death have not yet been released, but the Tallahassee Police Department said alcohol may have been a factor.

The investigation into Coffey's death is ongoing.

"Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity announced its decision to revoke the charter of its Beta Eta Chapter at Florida State University on Friday after determining the chapter violated the fraternity’s social event management policies at an event on November 2," the national fraternity said in a statement. "All chapter activities and operations will cease, effective immediately, as part of the decision."

FSU indefinitely suspended its fraternities and sororities Monday after the possibly alcohol-related death of the junior pledge and cocaine charges for another fraternity member – Phi Delta Theta member Garrett John Marcy, 20, who was charged with the sale and trafficking of cocaine.

"Pi Kappa Phi’s board of directors determined closing the chapter is the only appropriate action," CEO Mark E. Timmes said in a statement. "Our prayers remain with Andrew’s family and friends. We are thankful for the university’s ongoing support of the students impacted by this tragedy."