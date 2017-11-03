Florida Woman Arrested For DUI While Riding Horse

A Florida woman was arrested Thursday for riding a horse while intoxicated, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Donna Byrne, 53, was charged with a DUI and animal neglect for putting the horse in danger of being injured or killed, the department said. According to officers, she smelled of alcohol, had watery, red eyes and was staggering while saddled on the creature.

Byrne was riding the horse on Combee Road near North Crystal Lake Road in Lakeland when officers responded to the scene. An onlooker initially reported the incident to police, saying Byrne looked like she was confused or in danger.

After arriving on scene, officers conducted a field sobriety test and found that Byrne had a breath alcohol level of .157 and .161. The legal limit in Florida is .08. Byrne was then arrested and the horse was transported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Animal Control livestock facility.

Byrne has previously been charged with five felonies and 10 misdemeanors, including cruelty to animals, drug possession, probation violation and criminal traffic.