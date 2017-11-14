3 Killed in Shooting Near Northern California Elementary School

Three people were killed in a Tuesday morning shooting near a northern California elementary school, Tehama County sheriff's officials said.

The alleged gunman was shot dead by law enforcement officials, the sheriff's department said. There are also reports of several people injured.



According to the sheriff's office, the incident began at a house and moved to Rancho Tehama School where several shots were fired sometime before 9 a.m. There are currently 100 law enforcement personnel on scene.

Officers are investigating five scenes in the vicinity of the school, which is located at 17357 Stagecoach Road in Corning, NBC-affiliate KCRA reported.



"I know that we have (airlifted) a number of students," Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told KCRA. "I know that the school's been cleared. I know that we have children that were attending school in a safe location at this time."

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates.



