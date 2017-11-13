'Every Day Is Nov. 13' for Families of Bataclan Victims

People stand in front of the Bataclan concert hall during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the Paris attacks, Monday Nov.13 2017. In silence and tears, families of France's deadliest terrorist attacks stood alongside President Emmanuel Macron to honor the 130 people killed two years ago Monday, when Islamic State extremists attacked the City of Light.

Two years after terrorists killed 130 people in a coordinated attack across Paris, relatives of people killed at a concert at the Bataclan theater say their grief remains overwhelming, NBC News reported.

"The notion of having grieved, I'm not sure it works when it comes to your son," said François Giroud, as he prepared to make the second anniversary of Matthiew Giroud's death. "Every day is Nov. 13."

Sting Performs Sound Check Ahead of Bataclan Concert

On the eve of the Paris attacks anniversary, Sting reopened the Bataclan concert hall by honoring the 90 people killed by terrorists who stormed the venue last Nov. 13.

He was one of 90 people killed at the popular Paris concert venue when gunmen linked to ISIS opened fire at an Eagles of Death Metal show.

Caroline Jolivet's husband Christophe Foultier was also killed there: "I feel exactly the same pain as two years ago, it doesn’t change even a bit."

