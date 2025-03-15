911 audio reveals confusion and panic after 4 Idaho college students killed

Audio from a 911 call made after four University of Idaho college students were fatally stabbed reveals the panic of the survivors as they struggled to understand what occurred, NBC News reported.

The 911 audio call made on the morning of Nov. 13, 2022, was obtained by NBC News on Friday, about two weeks after the transcript of the call was entered into court documents.

The first person on the phone appears to be in a panic and crying before another woman provides the address of the rented off-campus home on King Road in Moscow, Idaho.

“One of the roommates who’s passed out and she was drunk last night, and she’s not waking up,” the woman tells the dispatcher. “Oh, and they saw some man in their house last night.”

Another woman takes the phone, and the callers appear to check on someone. The audio captured rapid breathing of a caller who sounded as if they were terrified.

A male then can be heard saying, "get out, get out, get out."

A dispatcher then asks, “Is she breathing?” and a man replies, “No."

Four University of Idaho students were killed inside the house in 2022.

The dispatcher asks if they have a defibrillator in the home, is told yes and was prepared to give instructions when police appear to have arrived. The call ends shortly thereafter.

The transcript of the call was included in a motion filed Feb. 24 as prosecutors sought to include it in the trial of the accused killer, Bryan Kohberger.

Prosecutors say Kohberger, 30, fatally stabbed Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the Moscow home in November 2022.

He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. A judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

A motive remains unclear in the slayings.

Kohberger's trial has been set for Aug. 11. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty.

