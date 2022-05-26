Nine-year-old Chance Aguirre said he was in the cafeteria at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, when he heard shots ring out.

“Everybody was scared. We were panicking, because we didn't know what was happening,” Chance recalled.

He said he and his classmates hid there in the cafeteria until police arrived and rushed them out.

“All we saw was thousands of police and border patrol coming into the cafeteria, and we were hiding behind the stage in the cafeteria when it happened,” he said.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the school shooting. The 18-year-old gunman was also killed.

Mass shootings are not unique to the United States, with gun violence impacting almost every Western country. Here’s how lawmakers around the world have responded to mass shootings.

