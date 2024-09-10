Mega millions

$800 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in Tuesday's drawing

Mega Millions players have a 1 in 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize

By Staff reports

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An estimated $800 million Mega Millions jackpot that ranks as the seventh-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history will be up for grabs Tuesday night.

If won, the $800 million prize would come with a $404.2 million lump-sum cash option.

The last time someone won the game’s top prize was on June 4 when a winning ticket worth $552 million was sold in Illinois.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $$1.58 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida

Despite the big money pot, the prize is still subject to taxes, which include an automatic withholding tax of 24% levied against the winnings, and another 13% in federal taxes when you file your 2024 return.

There are also state taxes in some jurisdictions, which range from 2.9% to 10.9% depending on the state you live in. But if you're lucky enough to live in California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington or Wyoming, you won't pay income in your winnings.

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, players have a 1 in 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize. 

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings occur every Tuesday and Friday night at 11 p.m. EST.

