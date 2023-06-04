Chicago Violence

7 Shot, 1 Fatally, in Chicago as Group Gathered to Honor Life of Man Killed in Car Accident

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of West Iowa Street, Chicago police said

Seven people were shot, including one woman who was killed, as gunfire erupted during a gathering to honor the life of a man killed in a car accident four years ago, police said Sunday.

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of West Iowa Street, Chicago police said. 

According to authorities, the large group was gathering for a celebration of life when an argument broke out amongst people at the event.

Police said multiple shots were fired by an unknown number of shooters and at least seven people were struck.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A 25-year-old woman was discovered by responding officers unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 17-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were shot in the leg, a 29-year-old man was shot in the arm, a 28-year-old woman was shot in the ear and a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm. All were taken to area hospitals in good condition, authorities said.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Iowa 6 mins ago

Missing Man's Body Recovered at Iowa Apartment Collapse Site

Florida 1 hour ago

Florida Transgender Adults `Blindsided' That New Law Limits Access to Health Care

Five others took themselves to an area hospital and one other was transported from the scene. Their conditions were not immediately released.

Chicago police said officers were at the scene of the shooting "within minutes," but an investigation remained ongoing by Area 4 detectives.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Violence
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us