7 places across the US that will pay you thousands of dollars to move there

Living in a major U.S. city means higher housing costs and less space for your money. And when the covid-19 pandemic sparked the rise of remote work, it caused many workers to second-guess living in a major metropolis like New York and San Francisco.

Though some companies continue to push in-office mandates, many still offer the option of hybrid or fully-remote work, Vicki Salemi, a career expert at Monster, told CNBC. She suggests taking advantage of that flexibility and casting a wider net in your job search.

"In terms of the quality and quantity, they can pursue jobs beyond the constraints of a particular zip code," Salemi said.

Whether you're a recent college graduate or just looking for a change of scenery, landing a job that lets you work from just about anywhere might be exactly what you need to keep costs low.

The flexibility to work outside of your company's home base means you can explore more affordable areas that might not have ever been on your radar. Plus, there are many places across the country ready to welcome you with open arms and some money, too.

As of August 2024, the following cities and states are offering a financial incentive to move there, with one paying as much as $20,000.

1. Cumberland, Maryland

Program name: Choose Cumberland Relocation Program

Incentive: up to $20,000

How it works: The "Choose Cumberland Relocation Program" is offering $10,000 in cash to 10 people as well as up to $10,000 in matching funds to put towards down payments or renovations. To qualify, applicants must commit to staying in the city for five years.

According to the Washington Post, Cumberland is funding the cash payments while the matching funds are coming from a $100,000 grant from Maryland's Community Legacy Program.

2. West Virginia

Program name: Ascend West Virginia

Incentive: Up to $12,000 or more

How it works: In addition to money, West Virginia is offering prospective residents a slew of other incentives, including a free outdoor recreation package, co-working space, and more. To take advantage, you must live in the state for at least two years in one of the designated communities: New River George, Greenbrier Valley, Morgantown, Eastern Panhandle, and Greater Elkins. In the first year, new residents will receive $10,000 paid in monthly installments, and the final $2,000 will be issued at the end of the resident's second year living in West Virginia.

To be eligible for the Ascend West Virginia program, applicants must work remotely, have the ability to work remotely in a business based outside of West Virginia or be self-employed outside of the state. You must provide proof of employment and income prior to being accepted into the program, have the ability to relocate within six months, be 18 years or older, and be a U.S. citizen or green card holder.

3. Rochester, New York

Program name: Greater ROC Relocate

Incentive: Up to $9,000 in homeowner grants

How it works: Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be eligible to work in the U.S., live at least 300 miles from Rochester and relocate within six months of being accepted. To date, 32 remote workers have relocated through the program, according to the city's website.

4. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Program name: Tulsa Remote

Incentive: $10,000 in rental grants or a lump sum after the purchase of a qualifying home and a three-year membership to a local co-working space.

How it works: Tulsa launched its program in 2018. In order to take advantage of the program, you must meet these requirements: be at least 18 years of age, authorized to work in the United States, have current full-time, remote employment outside of Oklahoma, can relocate to Tulsa within 12 months of approval. Applicants must also have lived outside of the state for one full year before applying.

The application process includes a 30-minute virtual interview and if you are selected to proceed, you'll be required to complete a background check and income verification before continuing. Once you're approved, Tulsa Remote will have to verify you've signed a qualifying lease or purchased a qualifying home. Approved applicants will then attend a new member orientation. Once those steps are completed, you will be eligible to receive the grant money.

5. Topeka, Kansas

Program name: Choose Topeka

Incentive: Up to $10,000 to be allocated to rent for the first year or up to $15,000 to put towards buying a home

How it works: To receive the incentive, your employer must participate in the GO Topeka employee transfer program and contribute anywhere from $2,500 up to $15,000. After the first year, the program will reimburse part of the total qualified relocation incentive.

The city has two other programs that offer $5,000 to former Topeka residents and $5,000 to those transitioning out of the military. For these programs, the funds can be used however the recipient chooses.

6. The Shoals, Alabama

Program name: Remote Shoals

Incentive: Up to $10,000 given in three separate installments

How it works: To be considered for the program, applicants must make $52,000 or more per year. You have to be able to relocate to the Shoals area within six months of being selected and be a full-time remote employee or self-employed as an independent contractor outside Colbert and Lauderdale counties. Applicants must also be 18 years or older and eligible to work in the U.S.

The program is currently on pause, but the next round of applications will open on September 1, 2024, and remain open until the 30th. Selections will be made in December 2024.

7. Illinois

Program name: Make My Move

Incentive: Starting at $6,800

How it works: Several communities in Illinois, including Jacksonville, Mattoon, and Pittsfield, are offering incentives and different perks to lure new residents. Jacksonville is offering a package worth $9,300, which includes $5,000 cash for relocation. To take advantage of this opportunity, you must make at least $50,000 a year.

Mattoon's offer includes $5,000 cash for relocation and money towards local restaurants. To be considered, applicants must make at least $45,000 a year and live at least 100 miles outside of Mattoon when they submit the application. Once accepted, you must agree to live within the city for at least two years.

