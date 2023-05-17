Detroit

650-Foot Freighter Hauling Salt Runs Aground Near Detroit Island Park

The freighter was stuck in the mud and sand before being freed by a tugboat

By Associated Press

The Interlake Steamship Company

A huge freighter hauling salt through the Great Lakes ran aground in the Detroit River on Wednesday, causing a spectacle off the shore of a popular island park.

Freighters regularly travel the waterway but they rarely come so close to land, so the sudden arrival of the Mark W. Barker, which is nearly 650 feet (200 meters) long, turned heads at Belle Isle, a state park in the river.

“I came down here and I looked and I was like, ‘whoa,’” Diane Reid told The Detroit News.

The freighter lost propulsion because of an electronics malfunction and got stuck in mud and sand about 8 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

It was freed by a tugboat around noon “fairly easily” but will be anchored in the river for an inspection, said Lt. j.g. Adeeb Ahmad.

“There were no concerns for vessel traffic. No one was injured,” Ahmad said. “For such an unfortunate event, it was the best-case scenario. It happened right next to our Coast Guard station on Belle Isle.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Detroittransportation
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us