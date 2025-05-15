A Victorville, Los Angeles, family accused of “repetitively” torturing six children pleaded not guilty during their initial court appearance Thursday with a judge ordering them to be held without bail.

Tina Marie Sheffield Key, 60, Kenneth Michael Key, 60, and daughter Kaitlynn Marresa Key, 23, were individually brought in to attend the hearing as they were read the 12 charges against them, including torture and child abuse.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Prosecutors allege the six children, whose current ages range from 6 to 16, were subjected to abuse that included daily beatings and strangulation to the point of unconsciousness. Punishments included withholding food and water from the children for days, the district attorney's office said.

As prosecutors alleged the torture took place for “a couple of years,” the oldest of the victims was able to escape the house and flag for help.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“The 16-year-old was able to get out of the house, went to a local store and indicated there were some obvious concerns,” San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson said. “When law enforcement rolled back to the house, and they did their search there, they were able to find evidence that corroborated the claims of the 16-year-old.”

Anderson said the harrowing experience that the victims went through is a “horror story,” similar to the Turpin case, in which 13 children were tortured, imprisoned and starved by their biological parents.

“When you’re dealing with the repetitive nature of it, the most I’ll say is that it clearly is physical, emotional and nutritional abuse.”

Some of the older victims kept records of the abuse, according to the district attorney, by having written documents and taking pictures on their iPads and cameras.

Investigators are also conducting foreign interviews to trace back the children’s previous injuries, such as bone and skeletal scans, Anderson explained.

Although the district attorney said the six victims rescued last week lived with the Key family for about two years, the three suspects were accused of committing torture and child abuse between February 2015 through February 2025.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office did not respond to NBC Los Angeles’s inquiry for clarification.

It was not immediately clear whether there were additional victims.