6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Puerto Rico: USGS

By Sophie Reardon and Danica Coto

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck south of Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning, less than a day after another one hit the U.S. territory and caused heavy damage in some areas, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on its website.

The USGS says the earthquake hit five kilometers southwest of Tallaboa, Puerto Rico, at a shallow depth of seven kilometers. It struck just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center, which is calling it a 6.6-magnitude quake, no tsunami warnings have been issued at this time.

There was no immediate report of injuries or damage.

Tuesday's earthquake comes after a recent wave of seismic activity, including a pair of 5.8 and 5.1-magnitude earthquakes that struck off the southern coast of the island on Monday morning, collapsing five homes in the southwest town of Guanica and heavily damaging dozens of others. It also caused small landslides and power outages.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

