As 5G Rollout Nears and FAA Remains Cautious, Airlines Warn of Massive Disruption

The aviation industry faces “catastrophic” disruption from the rollout of a new 5G service this week, airline leaders have warned.

In a letter sent Monday to United States transportation and economic officials and obtained by NBC News, the CEOs of major carriers said that the launch could ground flights and leave "tens of thousands of Americans" stranded overseas. The warning came ahead of Wednesday's rollout of the new C-Band 5G service from telecommunications giants AT&T and Verizon.

The airlines said that the 5G signals risked interfering with safety equipment pilots rely on to take off and land in inclement weather. Both AT&T and Verizon have previously insisted that 5G networks operate safely without interference in nearly 40 countries and would do the same in the U.S. They declined to comment further on Monday.

Both companies have agreed to maintain buffer zones around at least 50 airports to reduce the possibility of interference. And the Wednesday rollout of the new 5G service comes after an already two-week delay that was requested by the Department of Transportation in response to concerns from aviation leaders.

