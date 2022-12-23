Ohio

50-Car Crash in Ohio Leaves 1 Person Dead and Multiple Others Injured, Authorities Say

Buses are being used to take people from the crash site to a local facility so they can stay warm.

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

Mike Waldron via Twitter

One person was killed and multiple others were injured in a massive car crash involving 50 vehicles, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Friday.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County. Both directions are closed and troopers are directing vehicles away from the area.

Buses are being used to take people from the crash site to a local facility so they can stay warm, the agency said.

Authorities did not release details about the person killed or the status of the injured. It's not clear if the crash was weather-related.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Ohiowinter storm
