5 people escape hot, acidic pond after SUV drove into inactive geyser in Yellowstone National Park

The Semi-Centennial Geyser has been inactive since a major eruption in 1922

By Associated Press

National Park Service via AP

Five people were able to escape a hot, acidic pond in Yellowstone National Park after the sport utility vehicle they were riding in went off the road and into an inactive geyser, park officials said Friday.

The passengers were able to get out of the 105 degree Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius) water on their own after the crash Thursday morning and were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, park spokesperson Morgan Warthin said in a statement.

The road was closed for about two hours Friday while the SUV was extracted from 9 feet of water, Warthin said.

The Semi-Centennial Geyser has been inactive since a major eruption in 1922. It is located near Roaring Mountain between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction.

Park officials did not release the names of those involved and said the incident is still being investigated.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

