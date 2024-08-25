New York

5 dead in apparent murder-suicide at NY home of recently deceased matriarch: police

A man was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the home's lawn, and four others were found dead inside the home.

By NBC New York staff

Home where five bodies found
NBC New York

Almost one week after the passing of a 95-year-old Long Island woman, police swarmed her home to investigate the deaths of five people.

Nassau County police said five bodies were discovered at the Syosset home on Sunday, when officers responded to the home off Wyoming Court around 12 p.m.

The department said police found a man outside the home, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The four other victims were all found inside the home.

Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told Newsday that the weekend deaths appeared to be related to a murder-suicide.

"We do know that the subject on the front lawn did shoot and kill himself," Ryder told the outlet.

As first reported by Newsday, the home appeared to be the address of Theresa Martha DeLucia, who died Aug. 19. The Syosset woman had been interned at Calverton National Cemetery on Friday.

A longtime neighbor confirmed that members of her family had gathered in the past week, some traveling from out of state.

"A tragedy, really really a tragedy for the family," Wendy Paisner told News 4. "I just saw that they pulled in and they were there to be there for the mother's funeral, and then to pay respects and then to sell the house."

