43 vehicles broken into at Conn. apartment complex

By Cailyn Blonstein

Dispatchers received a call around 6 a.m. from a resident of Stepney Place Apartments in Rocky Hill, Conn. reporting vehicle break-ins.

Once at the apartment complex, officers said they found a white sedan in the parking area and saw one of the occupants breaking the window of a different vehicle. When the suspect saw the police, the suspect reportedly got back into their vehicle and left the parking area recklessly.

The suspect vehicle is believed to have then sped through a grassy area towards a road. Police did not pursue the vehicle because the incident was only property related.

According to investigators, a total of 43 vehicles were found to have been burglarized. Police determined a majority of those vehicles were locked and the suspects mostly entered the vehicles by breaking windows.

Police are working to identify the suspects involved the incident.

