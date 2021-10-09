Grimes County

Texas Boy, 3, Is Found Safe After Being Lost in Woods for Days

Christopher Ramirez, a 3-year-old boy missing since Wednesday in Grimes County, Texas, has been found safe.

According to Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell, the child was found wandering in a wooded area near FM 1486 north of Highway 249, almost five miles from his home, at approximately 11:15 a.m.

He was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

Ramirez was last seen on Wednesday afternoon playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles northwest of Houston.

Family members said the boy followed the dog into a wooded area and had not been seen since.

On Thursday, the boy's mother, Araceli Nunez, said she believed her son was kidnapped and she pleaded for his safe return.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

