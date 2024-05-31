3 job search tips for new graduates—one is ‘such a superpower,' says career expert

In 2024, 2 million people will graduate from college, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. With graduation season in full swing, many young people are already entering the workforce or beginning to look for jobs.

If you are considering your first career moves, remember to keep a running list of your work accomplishments and to pack your resume with examples of the impact you've made on the organizations you've been part of, including internships and school groups.

Here are a few other tips from career experts for new grads to consider.

Joining professional associations is 'such a superpower'

When it comes to looking for your first full-time job, lean into groups like any of the clubs, sports teams or Greek life you were part of to network.

"Chances are, there is a spreadsheet, a Google Doc somewhere listing out former members of the organization," says Gorick Ng, Harvard career advisor and creator of the "How To Say It" flashcard series for professional communication. Those are people you can reach out to and make connections with who can potentially clue you in to opportunities that aren't necessarily public.

Your field might also have all sorts of professional associations — for examples, in accounting there's the American Accounting Association; in dentistry there's the National Dental Association. "And that is such a great way to grow your skills and your network and your reputation," says career coach Phoebe Gavin. It's about showing up, "asking good questions, contributing, saying hello to people, being available, being responsive, going to the events."

Some of these associations may have job boards, but they're also a great way to meet people who could open those kinds of doors down the line.

Joining one is "such a superpower," says Gavin.

Say, 'Hey, I'd love to follow in your footsteps'

Another great practice to get into early on in your career is the informational interview, or an informal chat that can happen virtually, on the phone or in person and is a way for you to learn about a field of interest, a particular job or the career journey of the person you're talking with.

Both those clubs you were in and the professional associations offer good opportunities to contact people for informational interviews. Reach out via email or LinkedIn, depending on which you have access to.

When you do, say something like, "Hey, I'd love to follow in your footsteps. I'm interested in your path from the campus newspaper to whatever, might you have a few minutes to chat about your experiences and how you got to where you are today?" say Ng.

Or, say you found a member in your new professional association you'd like to learn from. Send them a short email or LinkedIn message introducing yourself, let them know you're keen to get their professional insights "and ask one clear, specific question that is related to the general theme of insights that they could answer via email," says Gavin. "Because then you're more likely to get a reply."

"People love giving their opinions," she says. "And if it's a straightforward question that they could just reply back" to, that opens up the conversation to build a more meaningful rapport.

Before an interview, 'research the company'

Finally, when it comes to an actual job interview, "my No. 1 piece of advice is to research the company, research the person [you're talking to], research the industry," says Ng.

Ng recommends using tools like Google News and Google Alerts to skim through the latest news about the company and the person interviewing you before you go in. That way if they have a new product out or the person interviewing you just got promoted, you can ask about those things and show your prospective employer that you're doing your homework and are up-to-date on their goals and activities.

And, before you go into that interview, "I strongly, strongly recommend getting some practice" telling your story, says Gavin. Work with a career coach, see if someone at your school's career center can work with you or try practicing a specific job interview question with ChatGPT.

Crafting your work story and how it relates to this particular opportunity is a critical skill. It can help make the sell for why you're the right fit for the role. Learning how to do that early on "can be something that completely changes your interview game for your entire career," says Gavin.

