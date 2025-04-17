Alabama

3 dead in boat crash at Alabama fishing tournament

The crash happened on Lewis Smith Lake during the Tackle Warehouse Invitational.

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

File. Fishing rod bending while catching a fish. Deep blue ocean in the background. Blue sky and copy space.
Getty Images

Three people died in a boat crash on an Alabama lake during a fishing tournament Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crash between two vessels on Lewis Smith Lake happened at 7:03 a.m. when a Nitro Bass Boat struck a Center Console boat, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The accident occurred on the second day of the Tackle Warehouse Invitational, Major League Fishing said in a statement.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest concern are with everyone affected by this tragic incident,” Major League Fishing said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The dead were identified as Joey M. Broom, 58; John K. Clark, 44; and Jeffrey C. Little, 62, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

All three were on the Center Console boat, the agency said. Clark and Little were thrown overboard and drowned, it said, while Broom died of injuries in the crash.

“Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division are still actively investigating this incident,” the agency said.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Menendez Brothers 52 mins ago

DA's office files motion to delay Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing

Holidays 4 hours ago

When was the first Easter egg hunt? Where did the Easter Bunny come from?

The third and final day of the tournament has been canceled, Major League Fishing said.

“This is a heartbreaking moment for our entire organization,” Kathy Fennel, the MLF's executive vice president and general manager, said in a statement.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Alabama
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us