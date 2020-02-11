3 Dead, 2 In Custody Following Border Patrol Rescue Attempt in SoCal

Three people died and two more were taken into custody Monday after U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents were called to rescue a group who had crossed the border illegally and gotten lost south of San Diego County's Mount Laguna, CBP said.

Agents were called at around 2:15 p.m. to rescue five people in need of medical attention in an "extremely rugged" area on the La Posta Indian Reservation, about 15 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border and 25 miles northeast of the Tecate Port of Entry.

Two of the five people met agents upon arrival and told them three more people needed help. Two were in grave condition, according to CBP.

The remaining three people were located around 5 p.m. Just after 10 p.m., Border Patrol agent Theron Francisco confirmed the three rescue subjects had died.

Due to severe weather, CBP was unable to reach their bodies, which will have to be recovered Tuesday, if weather permits, according to CBP.

The group called 911 when some of their members began suffering from hypothermia, according to USBP Chief Aaron Heitke said.

HAPPENING NOW: #USBP are working hard to rescue 5 people in the Laguna Mountains after they got lost crossing the border illegally. They called 911 when members of their group began suffering from hypothermia. 3 of 5 in critical-grave condition. SD fire is assisting. pic.twitter.com/KOoYIoE0Q4 — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) February 11, 2020

Between 4 and 5 inches of snow fell on Mt. Laguna Monday, according to the National Weather Service.