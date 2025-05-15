Video shows men stealing 200 pounds of mail in Florida — before going shopping, police say

Surveillance video shows how four men stole mail from a gated community in Doral, Florida, and now three are behind bars for allegedly going shopping with a stolen credit card, police said.

The theft happened just before 2 a.m. on April 29, when video shows four men in hoodies using a stolen master key to open mailboxes at the Pinnacle at Park Central community.

They allegedly loaded up nearly 200 pounds of mail into black garbage bags and took off.

"They took my mom's supplements, her little vitamins," one resident, Francisco, said. "But my neighbors on the other hand, they got their bank statements, they got their tax returns, they took all their checks and I heard they got a little shopping spree after."

That they did, police said.

Several victims contacted authorities, including one who told a detective that she had ordered a new credit card in the mail, and when she logged onto her bank account, she found it had been used at a Best Buy on South Dixie Highway.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the store, which they said showed two men buying a $1299 iPad Pro and $499 PlayStation 5. The men then walked to their car, gave a third man a credit card, and that man went in and bought another PlayStation 5.

After that, they left the scene.

Three days after the mail theft, authorities stopped the suspect vehicle at Northeast 71st Street and North Miami Avenue.

They said a K-9 gave a positive alert for marijuana, and then when police searched the vehicle, they found a piece of mail belonging to a victim from Doral.

Three men, 34-year-old Ivey Allen, 19-year-old Guston Malheur, and 23-year-old Latron Steadman were arrested.

Malheur was charged with burglary, third-degree grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card, among others. Steadman and Allen face charges of burglary and fraudulent use of an identification.

Police said a fourth suspect remains at-large.