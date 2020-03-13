coronavirus

2020 Masters Tournament Postponed Due to Coronavirus Fears

461742829MH00144_The_Master
Getty Images

Augusta National decided Monday to postpone the Masters because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Club chairman Fred Ridley says he hopes postponing the event puts Augusta National in the best position to host the Masters and its other two events at some later date.

Ridley did not say when it would be held. The PGA Tour has canceled all events through the Masters, and golf has a full schedule of events through the year.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Pandemic Increasingly Takes Over Daily Lives, Nations Try Drastic Tactics

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Analysis: Trump’s Virus Playbook Offers US Vs World Strategy

The next major would be the PGA Championship in San Francisco in May.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us