2022 French Open: How to Watch Semifinals and Finals

The past 10 days of competition at the 2022 French Open has been nothing short of a thrill.

En route to the semifinals, there have been a plethora of upsets on both the men’s and women’s sides.

In the men’s tournament, tennis fans in Paris saw No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas dispatched from the draw early on. In the women’s tournament, No. 2 Barbora Krejčíková, No. 3 Paula Badosa and No. 4 Maria Sakkari were all ousted from singles play in week 1.

For fans in the U.S., there is a lone American player left in the draw – Coco Gauff. The impressive 18-year-old has all the tricks up her sleeve and celebrated her high school graduation in Paris right before the Grand Slam started.

Another exciting storyline is No. 1 Iga Świątek, who has won 33 consecutive matches this year. The 21-year-old dropped one set earlier in the tournament but is showing no signs of being stopped in Paris.

Lastly, Rafael Nadal, the “King of Clay” dominated No. 1 Djokovic in the quarterfinal on Tuesday night, becoming one set closer to his 14th French Open title and 22nd slam overall. The Spaniard showed true comfort on the slow, red clay surface and looked as fit as ever.

So let’s get into it – here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 French Open men’s and women’s semifinals and finals this week:

Who is in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open and what are the matchups?

Men:

No. 3 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 5 Rafael Nadal

The winner of No. 7 Andrey Rublev and No. 20 Marin Cilic vs. the winner of No. 8 Casper Ruud and unseeded Holger Rune

Women:

No. 1 Iga Świątek vs. No. 20 Daria Kasatkina

No. 18 Coco Gauff vs. unseeded Martina Trevisan

How do I watch the semifinals and finals of the 2022 French Open?

The men’s and women’s semifinals and finals will be available on Peacock and NBC. Here is the schedule of when the coverage starts:

Women’s Semifinals June 2 11 a.m. ET Peacock & NBC Men’s Semifinals June 3 11 a.m. ET Peacock & NBC Women’s Finals & Men’s Doubles Final June 4 9 a.m. ET Peacock & NBC Men’s Final June 5 9 a.m. ET Peacock & NBC

What time are the semifinals and finals of the 2022 French Open?

Men’s semifinal:

The matchup of No. 3 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 5 Rafael Nadal will take place on Friday, June 3 at 8:45 a.m. ET.

The other semifinal will also be played on Friday, June 3 with the opponents and time TBD.

Women’s semifinal:

The matchup of No. 1 Iga Świątek vs. No. 20 Daria Kasatkina will be on Thursday, June 2 at 9 a.m. ET.

The matchup of No. 18 Coco Gauff vs. Martina Trevisan will take place on Thursday, June 2 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Men’s final:

The men’s final will be played on Sunday, June 5 at 9 a.m. ET.

Women’s final:

The women’s final will be played on Saturday, June 4 at 9 a.m. ET.

Who is favored to win the 2022 French Open?

According to PointsBet, there are the players favored to win the 2022 French Open:

Men:

Rafael Nadal, -200

Alexander Zverev, +400

Casper Rudd, +900

Andrey Rublev, +1400

Women:

Iga Świątek, -334

Coco Gauff, +450

Daria Kasatkina, +1000

Martina Trevisan, +2000

Who is in the doubles semifinals of the 2022 French Open?

Men:

Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek vs. No. 4 Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos

No. 12 Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer vs. No. 16 Matwe Middelkoop and Rohan Bopanna

Women:

The winner of Greet Minnen and Anna Bondar vs. No. 8 Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula

The winner of that quarterfinal match plays Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend in the semifinal.

The other semifinal features Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic vs. No. 14 Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok.

Who is in the mixed doubles semifinal at the 2022 French Open?

The mixed doubles final of the 2022 French Open features:

Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen vs. No. 2 Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof