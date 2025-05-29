Animals

20-foot basking shark spotted off the coast in Rhode Island

A massive basking shark spotted off the coast of Block Island drew comparisons to "Jaws."

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

An unusually large visitor spent its Memorial Day in New England this year.

Just in time for the 50th anniversary of "Jaws," a massive basking shark was spotted off the coast of Block Island in Rhode Island on Monday.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Video of the shark slicing through the water was taken by Jennifer Seebeck and shared on the Atlantic Shark Institute's social media pages.

"Clearly a very large shark and reminiscent of a scene from Jaws on this 50th anniversary of the film," the organization said.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

While the titular "Jaws" is a great white, a basking shark is the second-largest fish species behind the whale shark. Great whites also have pointed fins, while basking sharks' are more rounded.

Additionally, instead of feasting on beachgoers, basking sharks eat plankton and smaller fish, according to the New England Aquarium.

Fifty years ago "Jaws" terrified audiences into staying out of the water. But researchers on the Cape have a much more nuanced take on the great white sharks in our waters.

This article tagged under:

Animals
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us