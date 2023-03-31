missing child

2-Year-Old Is Missing in Florida After Mom Was Found Slain in Apartment

St. Petersburg’s police chief said Taylen Mosley's mother was found killed in a “very violent homicide scene” in her apartment Thursday.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in St. Petersburg, Florida, launched a desperate search Thursday for a 2-year-old boy who is missing after his mother was found dead in a “very violent homicide scene” in her apartment, the police chief said.

Taylen Mosley could not be found after Pashun Jeffery, 20, was found dead in their apartment Thursday afternoon, Police Chief Anthony Holloway told reporters.

“I can tell you it was a very violent homicide scene within the apartment,” Holloway said. “But we could not find the 2-year-old. So right now, that’s our main concern — is to try and find Taylen.”

An Amber Alert, which notifies the public about missing and at-risk people, was also issued.

Police say investigators know Taylen is not with his father.

missing child
