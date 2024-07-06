New York

2 teen sisters die while swimming at New York's Coney Island Beach, police say

By AP/NBC Staff

Children play in the sand while others jog as a New York City Parks officer
AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File

Two teenagers died while swimming at New York's Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, police said.

Police received an emergency call for a water rescue in the area of Stillwell Avenue and Boardwalk West at 8:10 p.m. Friday, the New York Police Department said in a statement.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Arriving officers were informed two females, aged 17 and 18, had gone into the water and disappared from view, police said.

Germany 22 hours ago

American teen missing in Germany after leaving cruise ship, police say

Law enforcement Jul 2

US Marshals find 200 critically missing children in nationwide operation

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police from the department's aviation, harbor, scuba units conducted a search. Divers eventually removed both the young women from the water, police said.

The swimmers were transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Coney Island where they were pronounced dead, according to police, who said the investigation continues.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC New York that the teens were sisters. Their identities were not released.

AP/NBC

This article tagged under:

New York
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us