Florida Keys

2 People Found Dead, 8 Rescued and More Missing in Waters Off Florida Keys

Crews searching for others who may be in the water

By NBC 6

US Coast Guard
David McNew/Getty Images

Two people have been found dead, eight others were rescued and a search for survivors was underway in waters off the Florida Keys Friday, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

Coast Guard officials said crews had responded to reports of people in the water off the coasts of the Lower Florida Keys.

At least two people were dead and eight others rescued, and crews were searching for five others who may be in the water.

Officials haven't said who the people are. Customs and Border Patrol officers and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were assisting.

No other information was immediately known.

