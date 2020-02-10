2 Officers Shot at Arkansas Walmart: Report

Two officers were shot and a suspect killed at a Walmart in eastern Arkansas, according to the local NBC affiliate.

The shooting was reported mid-morning Monday in Forrest City, about 85 miles east of Little Rock, a dispatcher with the Forrest City Police Department told The Associated Press.

Forrest City Police dispatcher Chastity Boyd told the AP that three people were shot inside the Walmart, but she didn't have information about the extent of their injuries.

KARK-TV reported that shots were fired after officers were called to the store over a person making threats. One of the two wounded officers was airlifted to a medical center, KARK reported.

Walmart spokesman Scott Pope said the company was working with the Forrest City Police Department with its investigation but declined further comment. Walmart is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

“I’m scared,” said Kim Bery, an employee who answered the phone at an autoparts store across the street from the Walmart.

Bery said she could see a lot of police at the Walmart and that employees from the store appeared to have been evacuated into the parking lot.

It's not the first time in recent months that a Walmart store has been the scene of a shooting. A man was injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Hickory Hill, Tennessee, earlier this month and a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 3.

The retailer came under criticism for having insufficient security at the El Paso store on that day has since quietly expanded security at all its stores in the city to include an armed off-duty police officer and a security guard.

A spokeswoman for the company said in November that the hiring of off-duty officers in El Paso was not a blanket policy. It’s unclear what security measures were in place at the Forrest City store on Monday.