Fauci Joins CDC Chief on Growing White House Quarantine List

Three members of the White House coronavirus task force will self-quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19, administration officials said Saturday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control, will quarantine for 14 days, NBC News reports. Stephen Hahn, the head of the Food and Drug Administration, has already gone into quarantine.

Fauci, who has emerged as the most high-profile public health expert on President Donald Trump's task force, will follow a “modified” quarantine for the next two weeks after “low-risk” exposure to a White House aide who tested positive for coronavirus, according to an administration official.

Fauci is expected to work mostly from home but planned to testify in person next week before the Senate. Hahn and Redfield will also testify but via videoconference.

