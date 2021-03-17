2 Killed at Wisconsin Warehouse by Co-Worker Who Then Led Police on Car Chase

At least two people were killed at a Roundy's distribution warehouse in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin Tuesday in an incident that ultimately led to a police chase and ended with a suspect's fatal shooting.

Oconomowoc police said they responded just after 10:30 p.m. to the Roundy's Distribution Center at 1111 Delafield Rd. after receiving a 911 call of a possible industrial accident.

"It was quickly learned that this was not an industrial accident and there was foul play was involved," Chief of Police James Pfister said in a release.

Officers arrived at the scene to find two people "pulseless and not breathing" and life-saving measures were unsuccessful. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they began an immediate search for a suspect, setting up a perimeter around the warehouse and gathering information, which led them to a vehicle in Milwaukee County.

Police chased the suspected vehicle, but the vehicle then crashed and officers discovered the driver dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Pfister said there was no active threat to the community as of Wednesday morning and an investigation remained ongoing. Traffic along State Highway 67 and DR was affected for several hours but all roads had reopened by 9:30 a.m.

The distribution center is expected to remain closed during the police investigation and Roundy's said counseling services will be provided to employees.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred last night at our Oconomowoc distribution center," Roundy's said in a statement. "The entire Roundy’s family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to the families of our colleagues during this difficult time."