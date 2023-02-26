news

2 Killed, 11 Injured After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Group of Arizona Bicyclists

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. as a large group was riding on Cotton Lane Bridge in Goodyear.

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

Two people were killed and 11 others are hospitalized with injuries after a pickup truck crashed into a group of bicyclists Saturday in Goodyear, Arizona.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. as a large group was riding on Cotton Lane Bridge, police said in a news release.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and another rider died at the hospital. The 11 other victims were taken to three different hospitals with various injuries, the police department said without providing additional details.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene. It's not clear what caused the crash, and authorities have not released the names of anyone involved.

Parts of Cotton Lane were closed Saturday while authorities investigate. 

