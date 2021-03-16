georgia

7 Killed in Shootings at 3 Atlanta-Area Massage Parlors

Police tape
Getty Images

Shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors have left seven people dead, many of them Asian women, authorities said Tuesday.

Three people were killed and two others injured at a massage parlor in Cherokee County late Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Shortly after, shootings at two Atlanta massage parlors that are across the street from each other left four dead. Police did not say whether they believe the Atlanta shootings were connected to the one in Cherokee County, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

politics 6 hours ago

Russia and Iran Tried to Interfere With 2020 Election, U.S. Intelligence Agencies Say

Hate Crimes 35 mins ago

There Were 3,800 Anti-Asian Racist Incidents, Mostly Against Women, in Past Year

Authorities were searching for a suspect seen driving a dark-colored SUV that pulled up to the Cherokee County business.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

georgia
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us