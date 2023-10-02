2 children drown in pool at Bay Area home day care

Two children drowned and a third was rescued Monday in a pool at a home day care in South San Jose, police said.

At 9:05 a.m., officers responded to assist fire crews with a report of juveniles falling into a pool at the Happy Happy Daycare facility in the 1000 block of Fleetwood Drive in the city's Almaden neighborhood, police said.

Three children were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, and two were pronounced dead at the hospitals, police said.

The third child's status was later updated to non-life threatening.

Two children drowned in a pool at a San Jose daycare Monday -- one operating out of a home in Almaden Valley, and one of the big questions is, was the facility licensed as a child care center? NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Reporter Hilda Gutierrez has the story.

It was not immediately known if the daycare was licensed. A search on the state's website did not show a license issued for Happy Happy Daycare in San Jose.

An investigator with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is among those trying to determine if any crimes were committed, and if anyone at the center should face criminal charges.