15-year-old dirt bike rider Amelia Kotze dead after mid-race accident

A teenage girl has died after sustaining fatal injuries in a dirt bike race in Australia.

Amelia Kotze, 15, suffered an accident while competing in the Central Coast Cup May 25. Emergency services airlifted the teen to a children's hospital, where she fought for her life in the intensive care unit before she was pronounced dead May 28, 7News Australia reported.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the tragic passing of rider Amelia Kotze," Motorcycling New South Wales said in a statement the following day. "Amelia, a beloved member of our motorcycling community, succumbed to injuries she sustained during the Central Coast Cup held on May 25th. She passed away last evening at the tender age of 15."

The statement continued, "Amelia was more than just a rising star in the dirt track world; she was a beacon of talent, determination, and sportsmanship. Her impressive achievements spoke volumes about her dedication to the sport."

Kotze, who has competed in events such as the NSW Junior Track Championships and Australian Dirt Track Championships, earned the title of Junior Female Rider of the Year at the 2023 Motorcycling NSW Awards.

"Amelia was a favourite among peers and competitors alike," the group continued. "Her loss is deeply felt across our community, and she will be remembered not only for her incredible achievements on the track but also for the joy and inspiration she brought to all who knew her. In this time of immense sorrow, our thoughts and prayers are with Amelia's family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her."

The message added, "We extend our heartfelt condolences and support to her loved ones during this difficult period. Rest in peace, Amelia Kotze. You will be dearly missed."