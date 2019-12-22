13 People Shot at House Party in Chicago: Police

At least 13 people, including a person of interest in the incident, were shot at what police believe was a house party in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred just after 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of South May, according to Chicago police.

A person of interest is in custody in the case. That person, identified as a 25-year-old man, is in serious condition after he was shot in the buttocks and thigh in the incident. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital.

Area 1 Detectives are currently questioning one person of interest at this time. A firearm was recovered from the scene. 12 of the 13 victims remain hospitalized with various gunshot wounds. The investigation is ongoing.. #ChicagoPolice — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) December 22, 2019

It is unclear if the persons of interest are being investigated as the shooters in the incident. Chicago Police Chief Fred Waller said that police cameras showed two men shooting during the incident.

At least one of the victims, a 21-year-old man, is in critical condition after being shot in the lower back, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Seven of the victims were taken to area hospitals in serious condition, including a 16-year-old boy, who was shot in the lower back and chest.

Police identified the other victims as:

-A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in serious condition.

-Another 20-year-old man is in serious condition at the University of Chicago after being shot in the thigh.

-A 27-year-old woman is in serious condition at the University of Chicago after being shot in both legs.

-A 28-year-old woman was shot in the thigh, and was taken to Cook County Hospital in serious condition.

-Another 28-year-old woman was shot in the chest, and is in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

-A 40-year-old man was shot in the chest, and is in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

-A 20-year-old man is in good condition at St. Bernard after being shot in the left foot.

-A 27-year-old man is in good condition after being shot in the right leg.

-A 48-year-old man was shot in the right foot, and is in good condition at Cook County Hospital.

-A female, whose age is unknown, refused treatment at the scene after suffering a graze wound to her chest.

Chicago Police Chief Fred Waller said an argument sparked inside the party and shots were fired. In total, there were three shooting scenes surrounding the home, he said.

Details on what sparked the argument weren't clear. Police said the shooting did not appear to be gang related.