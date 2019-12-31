Texas

12-Year-Old ‘Hero’ Saves Great-Grandparents Stabbed by His Brother: Texas Police

Lucian Johnston was arrested Monday morning and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, authorities said

By Tim Stelloh | NBC News

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A 12-year-old Texas boy likely saved the lives of his great-grandparents when his older brother started stabbing them in the neck and the head during a car ride, authorities said Monday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called the boy a "hero" for wrestling a knife from his half-brother, Lucian Johnston, 20, and tossing it out the car window, NBC News reported.

Johnston was arrested Monday morning and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, authorities said. He was being held in the Harris County Jail, records show.

Sheriff's Sgt. John Klafka said Sunday's assault happened in Katy, west of Houston, after the great-grandmother, 92, and the great-grandfather, 76, drove Johnston to a friend's house. Their names haven't been publicly released.

Johnston's first court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. It isn't clear whether he has a lawyer.

