New Hampshire

12-year-old dies in skiing accident at New Hampshire mountain

The boy's name has not been released.

By Marc Fortier

ambulance-Generic amublance
Shutterstock

A 12-year-old boy has died after he hit a tree while skiing at New Hampshire's Cranmore Mountain on New Year's Eve.

Conway police said in a press release that North Conway Fire/Rescue responded to Cranmore Mountain on Skimobile Road in North Conway around 10:44 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a 12-year-old boy who had struck a tree while skiing on the intermediate-level Bandit Trail.

The boy was reportedly unconscious, and CPR had been started.

When rescue personnel arrived at the scene, the boy was being treated by Cranmore Mountain Ski Patrol, who had already transported the boy to the base of the mountain. He was taken by ambulance to Maine Health/Memorial Hospital in North Conway, where he later died as a result of injuries suffered in the collision.

"On behalf of the Conway Police Department, and all the first responders who assisted, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family members of the 12 year old boy," Conway Police Chief Christopher Mattei said in a statement.

"On behalf of Cranmore Mountain Resort, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” a Cranmore Mountain spokesperson said in a statement released Thursday. “The entire Cranmore family grieves this tragic loss.” 

No further details have been released.

