12 ducklings rescued by Florida firefighters after falling into storm drain

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said a woman who was out walking her dog heard chirping coming from a storm drain in the area of Southwest 4th Court and 13th Terrace

It was a lucky day for a dozen ducklings in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that wound up in a storm drain Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said a woman who was out walking her dog heard chirping coming from a storm drain in the area of Southwest 4th Court and 13th Terrace.

The woman quickly realized that the 12 ducklings had fallen through the grate and become stuck, as their anxious mother paced nearby.

Video showed rescue workers lifting the grate and using tools and a net to get all of the ducklings out safely, reuniting them with their mother.

Fort Lauderdale
