115 Mother's Day Instagram Captions That Are as Funny and Sweet as Your Mom

It's hard to put your love for Mom into words.

But if you haven't told her lately just how much you appreciate all that she's done and continues to do for you, then there's no time quite like the present — especially since Mother's Day is here.

While you can always put pen to paper and send a few Mother's Day wishes the old-fashioned way, an Instagram post has a further reach. Whether you're celebrating with your mom in person or from afar, these Mother's Day captions will warm her heart — wherever and whenever she sees it.

If you're lucky enough to take her to brunch or dinner on her special day, snap a few pictures and post your favorites along with one of these captions. Missing your mom this Mother's Day? You'll find that these ideas — funny, heartfelt or somewhere in between — go the distance.

It's not just about your mom, though. Below, you'll find captions that cover all the special women in your life: your mother-in-law, wife, aunt, sister, daughter (and new mom), stepmom and grandma(s).

Since most of these captions are short and sweet, pair 'em with some words of your own or a Mother's Day quote to really drive your point home.

One-word Mother's Day captions

Heart

Everything

Home

Hero

Love

Icon

Queen

Beauty

Angel

Lifesaver

'Happy Mother's Day' captions

Cheers to my favorite lady.

I am who I am because of you.

Happy Mother's Day to one of my favorite parents.

You're simply the best.

Everything I ever hope to be, I learned from you.

Childhood is short. Moms are forever.

Whether near or far apart, a mother's love is always in your heart.

In the garden of love, you'll find moms growing.

Kindness, love and strength. My mom.

Someone else did the dishes, then put away the laundry. And she lived happily ever after.

Happy Mother's Day to the original crazy cat lady.

Moms know you inside and out. And still love you anyway.

Happy Mother's Day to my favorite pajama mamma.

You color my world with love. Thanks, mom.

Beneath every child standing tall, is a mom holding them up.

You are my sunshine, my only sunshine.

If you ever want to see what love is, just look through the eyes of a mother.

Moms hold your hand for a short time, but stay in your heart forever.

Mothers are the gift that never stops giving.

Given a choice, I'd still pick you to be my mom.

Thanks for keeping me grounded while encouraging me to fly.

Short Mother's Day captions

Ladies and gentlemen, her.

I got it from my mama!

My first friend, my best friend.

Bow down to my queen.

Yoda best mom ever.

Whatever I did to deserve you, it must have been good.

Best mom. Best person. Best ever. The end.

Wife. Mother. Friend. Perfect.

Just between us? You're my favorite.

You're not a regular mom. Thank God.

Mom, you're the sun that shines in my sky.

My best qualities are the ones I inherited from my mom.

Don't bother looking for the perfect mom. She's already taken.

Where there is love, you'll find a mom.

My favorite place is wherever my mom is.

Perfect kids. All in a day's work.

So many memories made. So many more to go. Thanks, Mom.

After ice cream, you're my favorite.

My mom is the sweetest.

A mother's place is in the heart.

Mothers aren't just one thing. They're everything.

Funny Mother's Day captions

Not a regular mom, a cool mom.

OK, I get it now.

Keep calm and call Mom.

Dad's right: Mom has all the answers.

Mom. Mommy. Mama. Moooooom.

Code red: Mommy's wine glass is empty.

Don't mess with a dinosaur mamma, you'll get jurass-kicked.

My mother's last nerve? I'm on it.

This Mother's Day, remember how much I love you. And forget that I didn't get you a gift.

My mom is the OG "cool mom."

Mom, you were right about some stuff. OK, all of it. Sorry.

Thanks for the DNA. Now I can't remember names either.

You're nacho the average mom.

I'm so glad we agree that I'm the favorite.

Considering the houseplants, I'm lucky to be alive.

My therapist wishes you a Happy Mother's Day.

No instructions, yet I still turned out perfect.

Nine months in the womb. Another 25 in your basement.

Given what you had to work with, I could have turned out WAY worse.

What to do with an entire day to myself? Said no mother ever.

I'm simply amazing. I obviously get it from my mother.

Dear mom, thanks for not charging rent.

I love seeing you happy. Which is why we'll talk about the car later.

A toast to you on Mother's Day. You're gin-credible!

Sweet Mother's Day captions

If moms were flowers, I'd pick you.

Home is wherever mom is.

I've got everything I need as long as you're by my side.

Nothing compares to a mother's hug.

There's no love quite like a mother's.

Moth·er (noun) 1. the best person in the whole world

There's a special place in heaven just for moms like mine.

A mother's love is all you'll ever need.

Behind every happy kid is a mom like mine.

How do you spell love? M-O-T-H-E-R.

A mother's love is the beginning and the end of everything that matters in life.

The safest place in the world is in your mother's arms.

When it comes to moms, I wonder how I got so lucky to get you.

Life's blessings begin with a mother.

First Mother's Day captions

Welcome to the club!

Hope you get what you really want this Mother's Day: coffee, and lots of it.

You make "momming" look easy!

Sleepless nights? You'd never know.

Here's to the first of many Mother's Day celebrations.

You wear those mom jeans quite well.

Mother's Day captions for stepmoms

Being a mother isn't about biology, it's about love.

In my book, "mom" and "stepmom" are one in the same.

Thanks for "stepping" in. I'm grateful.

Of all the evil stepmothers out there, I'm so glad you're mine.

Stepmonster? Hardly.

You didn't need to give birth to me to be totally awesome. You did that all on your own.

Mother's Day captions for mothers-in-law

Thanks to a wedding, now I have two moms to love.

A mother-in-law like you is truly a gift. Happy Mother's Day.

Out of all the mother-in-laws in the world, mine's the best.

Celebrating all the ways you make the world a better place by just being in it.

Mother's Day captions for grandmas

Did someone say “Glam-ma"?

The warmest hugs and sweetest memories.

When in doubt, call your grandma.

There's no place like Grandma's.

Mother's Day captions inspired by quotes and song lyrics

"I didn’t know if you knew / So I’m taking this chance to say / That I had the best day with you today" — "The Best Day," Taylor Swift

“A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.” — Amit Kalantri, “Wealth of Words”

"Wish we didn’t live, wish we didn’t live so far from each other / I’m just sitting here thinking ’bout the time that’s slipping / And missing my mother, mother" — "Mother," Kacey Musgraves

"Mama, mama, you’re the queen of my heart / Your love is like tears from the stars, yes, it is / Mama, I just want you to know, lovin’ you is like food to my soul" — "A Song for Mama," Boyz II Men

“It’s the curse of motherhood. You’re required to love us even when we vex you.” — Julia Quinn, “The Duke and I”

"My mom is too cool." — Hallie Parker, "The Parent Trap"

“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” — Princess Diana

"As she guided me through these last 18 years, I don’t think she ever realized that the person I most wanted to be was her." — Rory Gilmore, "Gilmore Girls"

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: